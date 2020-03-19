Μουσική σε καραντίνα

View this post on Instagram

I'm still here. I remembered this beautiful song by @kulashakerofficial and felt like sharing it. Days are drifting by. What seems aimless might at the same time be full of purpose and potential for change. That is the only way my consciousness is allowing me to see what is happening. We either switch to love and kindness and acceptance or we vanish. It is clear to me. We have gone too far and somehow nature is showing us that we need to learn amd change, once and for all. Take care of yourselves and take care of somebody else. Love to all. ❤️