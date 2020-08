Light Gallows| Έκθεση Μαρίνας Ξενοφώντος και Κυριακού Κυριακίδη στο Άμστερνταμ

View this post on Instagram

Last show for @bologna.cc in the Frans de Wollantstraat space opening tomorrow (July 29) apropos to sunset, my most favourite space in Amsterdam gracefully run by loveliest @ic_ic the last 3 years. Sad not to be there but honoured to put on “Light Gallows” for this, a body of new work with @boby_loveless **some pictures of us working together for a heart shaped maquette for a show borrowed from a book on MOSCHINO old imported kids paper lanterns hanging lights afternoon fades city lights up