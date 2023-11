Κινδυνεύει να μη γίνει η Documenta του 2027;

KASSEL, GERMANY - JUNE 18: A mural called "People's Justice" by the Indonesian artists group Taring Padi hangs behind cardboard figures at the Documenta 15 modern art fair on June 18, 2022 in Kassel, Germany. The mural has caused an uproar as Germany's Central Council of Jews as well as a number of leading politicians have levelled outspoken criticism at the Documenta for showing the piece, claiming it depicts elements that are anti-semitic, including the depiction of an orthodox Jew wearing hat with the symbol of the Nazi-era Waffen SS as well as a pig wearing a helmet with "Mossad" written on it. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)