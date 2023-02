Φόβοι για τα αρχαία μνημεία μετά την καταστροφή τμημάτων του κάστρου του Γκαζιαντέπ από το σεισμό

GAZIANTEP, TURKIYE - FEBRUARY 06: A view of damaged historical Gaziantep Castle after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit southern provinces of Turkiye, in Gaziantep, Turkiye on February 6, 2023. The 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Turkiye??s southern province of Kahramanmaras early Monday, according to Turkiye??s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). It was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that struck southeastern Gaziantep province. A third earthquake with a 6.5 magnitude also hit Gaziantep. Earthquakes had affected several provinces including, Osmaniye, Malatya, Ad????yaman, Adana, Diyarbak????r, Kilis and Sanliurfa. (Photo by Mehmet Akif Parlak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)