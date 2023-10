Σκήπτρο 2.500 ετών βρέθηκε από αρχαιολόγους στη Βουλγαρία

epa10809065 A handout photo made available by the Italian Culture Ministry on 20 August 2023 shows a cot with poor mattress at a room assigned to the slaves found in Civita Giuliana, suburb of the ancient city of Pompeii, Italy. Pompeii is not only the mirror of the magnificence with which the rich traders who lived there surrounded themselves, the excavations and the new casts made on the remains found also shed light on the situation of precariousness and subordination experienced by those who made possible the life full of comforts of the rich landowners. EPA/ITALIAN CULTURE MINISTRY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES