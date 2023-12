Agora Dialogue | Παρουσιάζει το ντοκιμαντέρ «George Bizos ICON» 

epa11010606 Kneo Mokgopa (29), the curator of the 'Mandela is Dead' Exhibition, poses in the exhibition hall at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 December 2023. The exhibition is in collaboration with The Forge, The South African Human Rights Commission and Stellenbosch University and uses the image of Nelson Mandela etched onto transparent perspex panels, reflecting the reality that he is not there. Former President and Noble Peace Price winner Nelson Mandela died on 05 December 2013 at the age of 95 after a prolonged respiratory infection. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK