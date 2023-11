Σε δημοπρασία κρανίο Τρικεράτωπα που έζησε πριν από 68 εκατομμύρια χρόνια

epa10938152 A visitor looks at the cellphone next to a life-size replica of a 'Herrerasaurus' dinosaur during the opening of the exhibition 'Dinosaurs of Patagonia' at CosmoCaixa cultural center in Barcelona, Spain, 25 October 2023. The exhibition, organized in collaboration with Argentinian Egidio Feruglio Paleontological Museum, runs from 26 October 2023 to 02 June 2024. EPA/Marta Perez