Πρώην κέντρο βασανιστηρίων της Αργεντινής στον κατάλογο UNESCO

epa10850716 Visitors tour the ESMA museum, the former detention and torture center of the dictatorship, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 06 September 2023 (issued 09 September 2023). The ESMA Memory Site Museum stands as a historical monument, offering evidence of state terrorism and serving as legal confirmation of the crimes against humanity that took place in Argentina. Furthermore, the museum is currently under consideration by UNESCO as a potential World Heritage Site candidate. EPA/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI