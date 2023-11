Κρυψώνα του Μικελάντζελο στη Φλωρεντία ανοίγει για το κοινό

epa10950922 A handout photo made available by the Musei del Bargell press office show Michelangelo's secret room, a small room containing a series of drawings attributed to Buonarroti, located under the Medici Chapels of Florence, Italy, 31 October 2023. Almost 50 years after its discovery in 1975, Michelangelo's secret room will be accessible to the public from 15 November 2023 to 30 March 2024. The opening will be done on an experimental basis, with reservations. EPA/Musei del Bargell HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES