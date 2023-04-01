The Royal Opera: "TURANDOT" at K Cineplex

30th April, 19:15, K Cineplex Nicosia Prime, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos.

"TURANDOT"

The Royal Opera

Language: Sung in Italian with English subtitles

Running time: 3 hours and 20 minutes (including two intervals)

Music: Giacomo Puccini

Libretto: Giuseppe Adami and Renato Simoni

Director: Andrei Serban

Designer: Sally Jacobs

Lighting designer: F. Mitchell Dana

Choreographer: Kate Flatt

Conducted by: Antonio Pappano

Princess Turandot: Anna Pirozzi

Calaf: Yonghoon Lee

Liù: Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha

Timur: Vitalij Kowaljow

Royal Opera Chorus

Orchestra of the Royal Opera House

Puccini’s final opera is a glorious pageant of rich colour, dance and drama in Andrei Serban’s classic staging.

In the court of Princess Turandot, suitors who fail to solve her riddles are brutally killed. But when a mysterious Prince answers one correctly, suddenly he holds all the power – and a glorious secret. When life hangs in the balance, can love conquer all?

Puccini’s score is rich in musical marvels (featuring the famous aria ‘Nessun dorma’), while Andrei Serban’s production draws on Chinese theatrical traditions to evoke a colourful fantasy tableau of ancient Peking. Antonio Pappano conducts Anna Pirozzi in the title role and Yonghoon Lee as Calaf.

