The Royal Opera: "The Marriage of Figaro" at K Cineplex

Language: Sung in Italian with English subtitles
Running time: 4 hours (including one interval)
Filmed in: January 2022
Music: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Libretto: Lorenzo da Ponte
Director: David McVicar
Designer: Tanya McCallin
Lighting designer: Paule Constable
Movement director: Leah Hausman
Conducted by: Antonio Pappano
Figaro: Riccardo Fassi
Susanna: Giulia Semenzato
Count Almaviva: Germán E. Alcántara
Countess Almaviva: Federica Lombardi
Cherubino: Hanna Hipp
Don Basilio: Gregory Bonfatti
Marcellina: Monica Bacelli
Bartolo: Gianluca Buratto
Antonio: Jeremy White
Barbarina: Alexandra Lowe
Don Curzio: Alasdair Elliott
Summary: Servants Figaro and Susanna are filled with excitement on their wedding day, but there’s a hitch: their employer, the Count Almaviva, has dishonourable intentions of his own towards the bride-to-be. With more twists than a page boy’s stockings, the story of Mozart’s comic opera will surprise and delight you at every turn. Come for the music and stay for the cross-dressing hilarity, all unfolding over the course of one crazy, topsy-turvy day in the Almaviva household. Royal Opera Music Director Antonio Pappano conducts a truly international cast in David McVicar’s timeless production.
Date: 04/06/2023
Time: 19:15
Venues: K Cineplex Prime Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos.