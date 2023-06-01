The Royal Opera: "The Marriage of Figaro" at K Cineplex

04/06/2023 at 19:15

Language: Sung in Italian with English subtitles

Running time: 4 hours (including one interval)

Filmed in: January 2022

Music: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Libretto: Lorenzo da Ponte

Director: David McVicar

Designer: Tanya McCallin

Lighting designer: Paule Constable

Movement director: Leah Hausman

Conducted by: Antonio Pappano

Figaro: Riccardo Fassi

Susanna: Giulia Semenzato

Count Almaviva: Germán E. Alcántara

Countess Almaviva: Federica Lombardi

Cherubino: Hanna Hipp

Don Basilio: Gregory Bonfatti

Marcellina: Monica Bacelli

Bartolo: Gianluca Buratto

Antonio: Jeremy White

Barbarina: Alexandra Lowe

Don Curzio: Alasdair Elliott

Summary: Servants Figaro and Susanna are filled with excitement on their wedding day, but there’s a hitch: their employer, the Count Almaviva, has dishonourable intentions of his own towards the bride-to-be. With more twists than a page boy’s stockings, the story of Mozart’s comic opera will surprise and delight you at every turn. Come for the music and stay for the cross-dressing hilarity, all unfolding over the course of one crazy, topsy-turvy day in the Almaviva household. Royal Opera Music Director Antonio Pappano conducts a truly international cast in David McVicar’s timeless production.

Date: 04/06/2023

Time: 19:15

Venues: K Cineplex Prime Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos.