The Royal Ballet: "Cinderella" at K Cineplex

14th May, 19:00, at K Cineplex Nicosia Prime, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos.

A new production of the much-loved Royal Ballet fairytale classic.

Royal Ballet Founder Choreographer Frederick Ashton’s Cinderella celebrates its 75 th anniversary this Season. The ballet’s opening night in 1948, featuring Moira Shearer and Michael Somes in the lead roles, was received rapturously. After over a decade away from the Royal Opera House stage, Ashton’s timeless reworking of Charles Perrault’s famous rags-to-riches story returns, showcasing the choreographer’s deft musicality and the beauty of Prokofiev’s transcendent score. A creative team steeped in the magic of theatre, film, dance and opera brings new atmosphere to Cinderella’s ethereal world of fairy godmothers and pumpkin carriages, handsome princes and finding true love.

Running time: Approximately 3 hours (intervals TBC)

Choreography: Frederick Ashton

Music: Sergey Prokofiev

Set designer: Tom Pye

Costume designer: Alexandra Byrne

Lighting designer: David Finn

Video designer: Finn Ross

Illusions: Chris Fisher

Conducted by: Koen Kessels

Cast: TBC

A co-production between The Royal Ballet and National Ballet of Canada.