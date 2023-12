Χιλιάδες καλλιτέχνες μποϊκοτάρουν το «Arnolfini»

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: People queue in the rain outside the Bristol Arnolfini art centre for an open audition for two lead roles in the next Star Wars film on November 9, 2013 in Bristol, England. Production company Lucasfilm has chosen Bristol to start a series of casting sessions across the UK and Ireland for two lead roles in the forthcoming Star Wars: Episode VII. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)