The Royal Opera: IL TROVATORE 

IL TROVATORE - The Royal Opera
Language: Sung in Italian with English subtitles
Running time: 3 hours and 25 minutes (including one interval)
Music: Giuseppe Verdi
Libretto: Salvadore Cammarano
Director: Adele Thomas
Designer: Annemarie Woods
Lighting designer: Franck Evin
Choreographer: Emma Woods
Conducted by: Antonio Pappano
Leonora: TBC
Manrico: Yusif Eyvazov
Count di Luna: Ludovic Tézier
Azucena: Jamie Barton
Ferrando: Roberto Tagliavini
Royal Opera Chorus
Orchestra of the Royal Opera House
A co-production with Opernhaus Zürich.
Summary
Passions run high as Manrico and the Count di Luna compete for the affections of Leonora. Little do they know, Manrico’s mother Azucena has been keeping a terrible secret for decades. Soon a curse from the past will rise up from the ashes with devastating implications for them all. Starring Ludovic Tézier and Jamie Barton, Adele Thomas’s energetic staging sets Verdi’s tale in a Hieronymus Bosch-inspired universe of medieval superstition. Antonio Pappano conducts Verdi’s dramatic score, which features the famous ‘Anvil’ chorus.
30/7, 19.30, K Cineplex Nicosia Prime, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos.