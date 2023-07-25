The Royal Opera: IL TROVATORE 

A devastating curse rises from the ashes in Verdi’s monumental tale of superstition and rivalry.

IL TROVATORE - The Royal Opera

Language: Sung in Italian with English subtitles

Running time: 3 hours and 25 minutes (including one interval)

Music: Giuseppe Verdi

Libretto: Salvadore Cammarano

Director: Adele Thomas

Designer: Annemarie Woods

Lighting designer: Franck Evin

Choreographer: Emma Woods

Conducted by: Antonio Pappano

Leonora: TBC

Manrico: Yusif Eyvazov

Count di Luna: Ludovic Tézier

Azucena: Jamie Barton

Ferrando: Roberto Tagliavini

Royal Opera Chorus

Orchestra of the Royal Opera House

A co-production with Opernhaus Zürich.

Summary

Passions run high as Manrico and the Count di Luna compete for the affections of Leonora. Little do they know, Manrico’s mother Azucena has been keeping a terrible secret for decades. Soon a curse from the past will rise up from the ashes with devastating implications for them all. Starring Ludovic Tézier and Jamie Barton, Adele Thomas’s energetic staging sets Verdi’s tale in a Hieronymus Bosch-inspired universe of medieval superstition. Antonio Pappano conducts Verdi’s dramatic score, which features the famous ‘Anvil’ chorus.

30/7, 19.30, K Cineplex Nicosia Prime, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos.