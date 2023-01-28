"LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE"- The Royal Ballet

Date: 29 January 2023,19:00, Venues:K Cineplex Prime Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos, Running time: 3 hours and 10 minutes (including one interval)

Short summary

Christopher Wheeldon’s new full-length ballet brings the magic realism of this famous modern Mexican novel to The Royal Ballet.

Long summary

A modern Mexican classic of magic realism provides the basis for The Royal Ballet’s new full-length work, reuniting Artistic Associate Christopher Wheeldon with the creative team who transformed Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and The Winter’s Tale into dance, composer Joby Talbot and designer Bob Crowley.

The ballet is inspired by Laura Esquivel’s novel – a captivating family saga where the central character’s emotions spill out through cooking to influence everyone around her in startling and dramatic ways. In this co-production with American Ballet Theatre, Mexican conductor Alondra de la Parra also acts as musical consultant for Talbot’s newly commissioned score, and Wheeldon has worked closely with Esquivel to reshape her richly layered story into an entertaining and engrossing new ballet.

Choreography: Christopher Wheeldon

Music: Joby Talbot

Designer: Bob Crowley

Lighting designer: Natasha Katz

Video designer: Luke Halls

Music consultant: Alondra de la Parra

Inspired by the book by: Laura Esquivel

Associate set designer: Jaimie Todd

Associate costume designer: Lynette Mauro

Conducted by: Alondra de la Parra

Tita: Francesca Hayward

Pedro: Marcelino Sambé

Orchestra of the Royal Opera House

A co-production between The Royal Ballet and American Ballet Theatre