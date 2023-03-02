"The Barber of Seville " by the Royal Opera at K-Cineplex

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE

The Royal Opera

Language: Sung in Italian with English subtitles

Running time: 3 hours and 45 minutes (including one interval)

Music: Gioachino Rossini

Libretto: Cesare Sterbini

Directors: Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier

Set designer: Christian Fenouillat

Costume designer: Agostino Cavalca

Lighting designer: Christophe Forey

Conducted by: Rafael Payare

Rosina: Aigul Akhmetshina

Figaro: Andrzej Filończyk

Count Almaviva: Lawrence Brownlee

Don Basilio: Bryn Terfel

Doctor Bartolo: Fabio Capitanucci

Berta: Ailish Tynan

Fiorello: Josef Jeongmeen Ahn

Royal Opera Chorus

Orchestra of the Royal Opera House

Short summary

With vocal fireworks, scheming lovers and one very busy barber, Rossini’s comic opera is packed with fun and mischief.

Long summary

When Rosina falls in love with a mysterious young suitor who calls himself Lindoro, she must use all her cunning – and a little help from her local barber – to outwit her calculating guardian Dr Bartolo.

Expect heart-melting serenades, ridiculous disguises and a fairytale ending waiting just out of reach. From the barber’s famous opening number ‘Largo al factotum,’ with its cry of ‘Figaro! Figaro!,’ to Rosina’s feisty aria ‘Una voce poco fa,’ Gioachino Rossini’s comic opera is a riotously entertaining affair. Rafael Payare makes his Royal Opera House debut conducting an outstanding international cast that includes Andrzej Filończyk, Aigul Akhmetshina, Lawrence Brownlee and Bryn Terfel.

12th March at 19.00pm

K Cineplex Nicosia, Limassol, Paphos, Larnaca