"The Barber of Seville " by the Royal Opera at K-Cineplex

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE
The Royal Opera
Language: Sung in Italian with English subtitles
Running time: 3 hours and 45 minutes (including one interval)
Music: Gioachino Rossini
Libretto: Cesare Sterbini
Directors: Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier
Set designer: Christian Fenouillat
Costume designer: Agostino Cavalca
Lighting designer: Christophe Forey
Conducted by: Rafael Payare
Rosina: Aigul Akhmetshina
Figaro: Andrzej Filończyk
Count Almaviva: Lawrence Brownlee
Don Basilio: Bryn Terfel
Doctor Bartolo: Fabio Capitanucci
Berta: Ailish Tynan
Fiorello: Josef Jeongmeen Ahn
Royal Opera Chorus
Orchestra of the Royal Opera House
Short summary
With vocal fireworks, scheming lovers and one very busy barber, Rossini’s comic opera is packed with fun and mischief.
Long summary
When Rosina falls in love with a mysterious young suitor who calls himself Lindoro, she must use all her cunning – and a little help from her local barber – to outwit her calculating guardian Dr Bartolo.
Expect heart-melting serenades, ridiculous disguises and a fairytale ending waiting just out of reach. From the barber’s famous opening number ‘Largo al factotum,’ with its cry of ‘Figaro! Figaro!,’ to Rosina’s feisty aria ‘Una voce poco fa,’ Gioachino Rossini’s comic opera is a riotously entertaining affair. Rafael Payare makes his Royal Opera House debut conducting an outstanding international cast that includes Andrzej Filończyk, Aigul Akhmetshina, Lawrence Brownlee and Bryn Terfel.
12th March at 19.00pm
K Cineplex Nicosia, Limassol, Paphos, Larnaca